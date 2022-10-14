Clashes in UP's Sultanpur: SP delegation meets district magistrate, accuses police of bias

A Samajwadi Party delegation met the district magistrate here on Friday and demanded action against those involved in the communal clashes earlier this week.

At least six people, including a policeman, were injured on Monday as clashes broke out between two communities when a procession, taken out as part of the Durga idol immersion, was passing by the mosque with loud music at the time of 'azaan', according to police. Stone pelting was also reported.

Friday's delegation was led by SP Sultanpur district president Prithvipal Singh Yadav and Isauli MLA Tahir Khan.

In his letter to district magistrate Raveesh Gupta, Khan alleged that police had arrested ''innocent people'' after asking their names.

''Of the 51 people against whom FIR has been registered, many were not even in the district at the time of the incident,'' he claimed.

The MLA also alleged that police and administration personnel had resorted to committing robbery, arson, and obscene acts in the houses of people belonging to a community.

The delegation also accused the Baldirai station house officer of dereliction of duty.

Khan urged Gupta to direct the police to identify the culprits from video clips and bring them to book.

Gupta assured the delegation that action will be taken according to law.

A delegation of local clerics had on Wednesday met Gupta alleging that action was being taken only against members of one community.

Police have arrested 32 people in connection with the clashes.

