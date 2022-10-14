Left Menu

At least 14 children die after ferry sinks in Cambodia's Mekong river

Prime Minister Hun Sen expressed condolences on social media and instructed authorities to assist victims' families. "People, especially those living along the river, should be very careful when the flood situation is increasing," he said, referring to the ongoing monsoon season.

Reuters | Phnom Penh | Updated: 14-10-2022 18:57 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 18:57 IST
At least 14 children die after ferry sinks in Cambodia's Mekong river
  • Country:
  • Cambodia

At least 14 children were killed when an overloaded ferry that was carrying them home from school sank in Cambodia's Mekong river, authorities said on Friday. Rescue teams were searching for one other student after the incident occurred on Thursday in Kandal province about 53 kilometres (33 miles) southeast of the capital Phnom Penh, provincial police chief Chhoeun Sochet told Reuters.

The victims were aged 11 to 14 years, he added. "This case is caused by the boat owner overloading the vessel, carelessness, and there were no life jackets for protection," he said in a social media post.

Two students and two adult boat operators survived, according to AFP new agency. Prime Minister Hun Sen expressed condolences on social media and instructed authorities to assist victims' families.

"People, especially those living along the river, should be very careful when the flood situation is increasing," he said, referring to the ongoing monsoon season. Millions of Cambodians live and work near the Mekong river, a key waterway that runs through several Southeast Asian countries and China. (Reportin by Prak Chan Thul; Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Alex Richardson)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mars and Jupiter moons meet: ESA spacecraft captures extremely rare celestial moment | Watch video

Mars and Jupiter moons meet: ESA spacecraft captures extremely rare celestia...

 Global
2
Study: Human brain cells in a dish learn to play Pong faster than an AI

Study: Human brain cells in a dish learn to play Pong faster than an AI

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; NASA looks to launch Artemis lunar test flight again on Nov. 14 and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; NA...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Australia signal Warner ban to be revoked after integrity code review; WTA roundup: Donna Vekic, Danielle Collins reach San Diego quarters and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Australia signal Warner ban to be revoked after...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022