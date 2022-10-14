Left Menu

Court grants bail to man in Jahangirpuri violence case

A court here has granted bail to a man accused of being part of an unlawful assembly in the Jahangirpuri violence case, saying the investigation against him was complete and the charge sheet filed.The court was hearing the bail application of Tabrej, who was charged with committing various offences under the Indian Penal Code IPC, including rioting, assault and attempt to murder, besides provisions of the Arms Act.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2022 19:02 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 19:02 IST
Court grants bail to man in Jahangirpuri violence case
  • Country:
  • India

A court here has granted bail to a man accused of being part of an unlawful assembly in the Jahangirpuri violence case, saying the investigation against him was complete and the charge sheet filed.

The court was hearing the bail application of Tabrej, who was charged with committing various offences under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including rioting, assault and attempt to murder, besides provisions of the Arms Act. “The applicant or accused Tabrej is admitted to bail on furnishing personal bond in the sum of Rs 25,000 with one surety of like amount to the satisfaction of the court,” Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar said. The judge noted investigation against him was complete and the charge sheet committed to the court for trial. “It will take a long time to conclude the trial and no purpose would be served to keep the accused in judicial custody,” the court said. The court also noted that some of the co-accused were granted bail by the Delhi High Court and the present court. According to the prosecution, when the Hanuman Jayanti procession from EE Block in Jahangirpuri came close to Jama Masjid in C Block on April 16, 2022, a person called Ansar started an argument with the members of the procession, which resulted in stone-pelting and a stampede. The members of the unlawful assembly caused serious injuries to eight police officials, the prosecution said, adding, Tabrej was arrested on the basis of the CCTV footage of the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mars and Jupiter moons meet: ESA spacecraft captures extremely rare celestial moment | Watch video

Mars and Jupiter moons meet: ESA spacecraft captures extremely rare celestia...

 Global
2
Study: Human brain cells in a dish learn to play Pong faster than an AI

Study: Human brain cells in a dish learn to play Pong faster than an AI

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; NASA looks to launch Artemis lunar test flight again on Nov. 14 and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; NA...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Australia signal Warner ban to be revoked after integrity code review; WTA roundup: Donna Vekic, Danielle Collins reach San Diego quarters and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Australia signal Warner ban to be revoked after...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022