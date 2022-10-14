US STOCKS SNAPSHOT- Wall St opens higher after Putin comments, mixed bank earnings
Reuters | Updated: 14-10-2022 19:03 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 19:03 IST
Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday after Russian President Vladimir Putin eased geopolitical worries, saying there were no plans for a further military mobilization in Russia, while major American banks reported mixed results.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 153.5 points, or 0.51%, at the open to 30192.21. The S&P 500 rose 20.5 points, or 0.56%, at the open to 3690.41, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 93.7 points, or 0.88%, to 10742.814 at the opening bell.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
