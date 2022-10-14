Left Menu

Odisha youth held for adverse comments on Prophet Muhammad in social media

PTI | Paradip | Updated: 14-10-2022 19:10 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 19:10 IST
Odisha Police has arrested a person from Jagatsinghpur district for posting objectionable comments on Prophet Muhammad in the social media, police said on Friday.

Jai Prakash Mohanty(30) of Korania village under Naugaon police station, about 64 km from capital Bhubaneswar, posted comments assassinating the character of the Islamic prophet along with religious slurs on Facebook, the police said.

Members of the minority community of Jagatsinghpur district had lodged a written complaint with the superintendent of police against the person and staged a demonstration at the district headquarters. “Evidence was found of controversial posts by Mohanty in Facebook slandering not only Prophet Muhammad but Gods of other religions too,” the police said.

He was arrested on Wednesday and remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.

He was been booked under IPC sections 153(A) (offence in any place of worship, assembly or religious ceremonies), 295(A) (insult or attempts to insult religion or the religious beliefs), 503 (criminal intimidation) and the IT Act, 2000, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

