Athletics-Kenyans Kipyokei, Lempus provisionally suspended for doping

Reuters | Updated: 14-10-2022 19:30 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 19:30 IST
Kenya's 2021 Boston Marathon winner Diana Kipyokei and compatriot Betty Wilson Lempus have been provisionally suspended for using the banned substance triamcinolone acetonide, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Friday.

Both have also been charged with obstructing the AIU's investigation by providing false information or documentation.

Ten Kenyan athletes have tested positive for triamcinolone acetonide, a substance prohibited in-competition when administered in certain ways, since last year.

