Mexico says U.S. may extend humanitarian migrant access beyond Venezuelans

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 14-10-2022 19:36 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 19:36 IST
  • Mexico

U.S. officials have told Mexico that the United States will consider granting humanitarian access for migrants of other nationalities following an accord this week for Venezuelans, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Friday.

Under a plan announced Wednesday, Washington will grant up to 24,000 Venezuelans humanitarian access to the United States by air, while enabling U.S. officials to expel to Mexico those caught trying to cross illegally by land.

