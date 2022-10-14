Belarus says Russian troops will soon arrive for joint deployment

Belarus said on Friday that Russian troops would soon be arriving to take part in a "regional grouping" of forces to protect its borders.

"Troops from the Russian component of the Regional Grouping of Forces will start arriving in Belarus in the next few days," the Minsk defence ministry said.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said earlier this week that his troops would deploy with Russian forces near the Ukrainian border, citing what he said were threats from Ukraine and the West.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)