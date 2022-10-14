Left Menu

Belarus says Russian troops will soon arrive for joint deployment

Reuters | Updated: 14-10-2022 20:09 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 20:09 IST
Belarus said on Friday that Russian troops would soon be arriving to take part in a "regional grouping" of forces to protect its borders.

"Troops from the Russian component of the Regional Grouping of Forces will start arriving in Belarus in the next few days," the Minsk defence ministry said.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said earlier this week that his troops would deploy with Russian forces near the Ukrainian border, citing what he said were threats from Ukraine and the West.

