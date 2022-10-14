Left Menu

Ukraine wants global financial crime watchdog to expel Russia

Updated: 14-10-2022 22:09 IST
Ukraine's central bank chief said on Friday he plans to ask the global financial crime watchdog the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to expel Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. Newly appointed central bank governor Andriy Pyshnyi said on Facebook that he would make the request on behalf of the bank in a letter to the FATF before the organisation's plenary session on Oct. 18-21.

Russia is currently a member of FATF. Ukraine is not a member. Pyshnyi accused Russia of "creating serious threats to the security and integrity of the world's financial system" and demanded that Moscow be made to "feel the price" for its invasion of Ukraine.

Russia calls it actions in Ukraine a "special military operation" to demilitarise and "denazify" its neighbour.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

