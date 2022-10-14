Left Menu

Polish foreign ministry summons Israeli ambassador over student trip comments

"I regret that Ambassador @YacovLivne has chosen to communicate with @MSZ_RP through the media and public speeches - in addition misleading the public as to why the trips are not taking place," Poland's Deputy Foreign Minister Pawel Jablonski tweeted on Friday. "To clarify the situation, he will be summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday." Livne criticised the Polish government for not allowing the student trips earlier this week during a commemoration of an uprising at Nazi extermination camp Sobibor, according to Polish media reports. Jablonski added that Poland's position regarding the trips had not changed since August.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 14-10-2022 23:17 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 23:17 IST
Polish foreign ministry summons Israeli ambassador over student trip comments
  • Country:
  • Poland

Poland's foreign ministry has summoned Israel's ambassador for Monday, a Polish deputy minister said on Friday, after the diplomat criticised the government for not allowing student trips from Israel to visit Holocaust memorial sites in Poland. In July, Poland and Israel vowed to improve relations that had deteriorated after Warsaw introduced a law last year limiting the ability of Jews to recover World War Two properties, saying they would mutually restore ambassadors.

Holocaust education trips for Israeli students to Poland had been suspended earlier this year over the fact that armed guards accompanied the students on the trips, a Polish foreign ministry spokesperson confirmed to Reuters. "I regret that Ambassador @YacovLivne has chosen to communicate with @MSZ_RP through the media and public speeches - in addition misleading the public as to why the trips are not taking place," Poland's Deputy Foreign Minister Pawel Jablonski tweeted on Friday.

"To clarify the situation, he will be summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday." Livne criticised the Polish government for not allowing the student trips earlier this week during a commemoration of an uprising at Nazi extermination camp Sobibor, according to Polish media reports.

Jablonski added that Poland's position regarding the trips had not changed since August. "We are ready to welcome (Israeli) groups even from tomorrow. Security rules should be the same as in other similar countries, i.e. no armed protection. Poland should be treated according to the same standard," Jablonski tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rafiq set to leave England after abuse and intimidation: report

Rafiq set to leave England after abuse and intimidation: report

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian No...

 Global
3
Bombay HC acquits former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba in alleged Maoist links case; allows his appeal against conviction and life sentence.

Bombay HC acquits former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba in alleged M...

 India
4
ANALYSIS-Xi faces painful gear shift as China's investment-led growth sputters

ANALYSIS-Xi faces painful gear shift as China's investment-led growth sputte...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022