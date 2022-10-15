IMF countries call for end to war in Ukraine; Russia blocks communique

International Monetary Fund member countries on Friday issued a near-unanimous call for Russia to end its war in Ukraine, the IMF's steering committee chair said, calling the conflict the single biggest factor fueling inflation and slowing the global economy.

But Nadia Calvino, Spain's economy minister, told a news conference that Russia again blocked issuance of a joint communique during a meeting of the International Monetary and Financial Committee.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)