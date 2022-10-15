IMF countries call for end to war in Ukraine; Russia blocks communique
Updated: 15-10-2022
International Monetary Fund member countries on Friday issued a near-unanimous call for Russia to end its war in Ukraine, the IMF's steering committee chair said, calling the conflict the single biggest factor fueling inflation and slowing the global economy.
But Nadia Calvino, Spain's economy minister, told a news conference that Russia again blocked issuance of a joint communique during a meeting of the International Monetary and Financial Committee.
