Lula leading Bolsonaro in second round of Brazil election, poll shows

Brazilian leftist leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is leading right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro, with 49% of voter support against the incumbent's 44% ahead of an Oct. 30 runoff vote, according to a poll by Datafolha published on Friday. The pollster was one of several polling firms criticized for underestimating support for Bolsonaro in the first round, in which Lula garnered 48% of the votes to Bolsonaro's 43%.

Reuters | Updated: 15-10-2022 02:40 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 02:40 IST
Brazilian leftist leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is leading right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro, with 49% of voter support against the incumbent's 44% ahead of an Oct. 30 runoff vote, according to a poll by Datafolha published on Friday. The result is the same as last week, in Datafolha's first poll after the Oct. 2 first-round vote.

Datafolha interviewed 2,898 people on Oct. 13-14 and the poll had a margin of error of 2 percentage points up or down. The pollster was one of several polling firms criticized for underestimating support for Bolsonaro in the first round, in which Lula garnered 48% of the votes to Bolsonaro's 43%.

