Saudi Arabia announces $400 mln humanitarian aid to Ukraine
Reuters | Updated: 15-10-2022 03:50 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 03:50 IST
Saudi Arabia will provide $400 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine, Saudi state news agency SPA said, adding that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman made a phone call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday.
The crown prince expressed the kingdom's readiness to continue efforts of mediation and support everything that contributes to de-escalation, SPA added.
