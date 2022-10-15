Odisha: 40 soft-shell turtles seized, 2 held

Police on Friday arrested two persons from Balasore district and seized 40 soft-shell turtles while being illegally transported, officials said.

Personnel of the Balasore Forest Division recovered the turtles from a passenger bus at Rajghat on National Highway-60, they said.

On September 7, as many as 87 turtles were seized by forest officials near the Odisha-West Bengal border.

