Odisha: 40 soft-shell turtles seized, 2 held

PTI | Balasore | Updated: 15-10-2022 07:53 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 07:53 IST
Police on Friday arrested two persons from Balasore district and seized 40 soft-shell turtles while being illegally transported, officials said.

Personnel of the Balasore Forest Division recovered the turtles from a passenger bus at Rajghat on National Highway-60, they said.

On September 7, as many as 87 turtles were seized by forest officials near the Odisha-West Bengal border.

