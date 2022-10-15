Left Menu

Former chief justice shot dead in Pak

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 15-10-2022 08:01 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 08:01 IST
A former chief justice of the Balochistan High Court was gunned down as he came out of a mosque after offering prayers on Friday evening in Kharan area of Pakistan's restive Balochistan province.

Muhammad Noor Maskanzai, who received multiple gun shot wounds, died while he was being taken to a hospital in Quetta, around 280 kilometres from the town of Kharan.

A senior police official said that the former CJ was critically injured in the targeted firing as he came out of the mosque.

“He had offered his Isha prayers and was coming out of the mosque when unknown persons opened firing on him,” DIG Police Nazeer Ahmed Kurd said.

He said two other persons were also seriously injured in the firing incident and were in hospital in critical condition.

A police investigation has started to find out the motive behind the targeted attack.

Kharan is considered one of the most dangerous areas of the Balochistan province which has been hit by an ongoing terror campaign by insurgents and militants working against the government.

Deadly attacks on security officials and installations, foreign nationals and locals from other provinces have increased in the last one year. Earlier in the day, a remote controlled bomb blast killed three people and injured four others in Mastung with the target apparently being a high profile tribal leader and politician who escaped unhurt.

