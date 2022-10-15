Left Menu

Guj: PM to address inaugural session of conference of law ministers, secretaries via video message today

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 15-10-2022 08:37 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 08:37 IST
Guj: PM to address inaugural session of conference of law ministers, secretaries via video message today
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address on Saturday the inaugural session of the All India Conference of Law Minister and Law Secretaries being held at Ekta Nagar in Narmada district of Gujarat via a video message.

The inaugural session is scheduled at 10.30 am, a government release said.

The two-day conference is being hosted by the Ministry of Law and Justice with the objective to provide a common forum for the policy makers to discuss issues relating to the Indian legal and judicial system, it said.

The conference will give an opportunity to the states and Union Territories to share their best practices, exchange new ideas, and improve their mutual cooperation, the release added.

Some of the topics that will come up for discussion at the conference include alternative dispute resolution mechanisms, upgrading overall legal infrastructure, removing obsolete laws, improving access to justice, reducing pendency of cases and ensuring speedy disposal, bringing in uniformity in proposals relating to state bills for better centre-state coordination and strengthening of state legal systems.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rafiq set to leave England after abuse and intimidation: report

Rafiq set to leave England after abuse and intimidation: report

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian No...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Xi faces painful gear shift as China's investment-led growth sputters

ANALYSIS-Xi faces painful gear shift as China's investment-led growth sputte...

 Global
4
Bombay HC acquits former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba in alleged Maoist links case; allows his appeal against conviction and life sentence.

Bombay HC acquits former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba in alleged M...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022