IED detected in J&K's Bandipora
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 15-10-2022 09:16 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 09:16 IST
- Country:
- India
Security forces on Saturday detected an improvised explosive device (IED) in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.
The IED, weighing around 16 kg, was fitted with two gas cylinders, they said.
A joint team of police and Army detected the IED in Astango area of the north Kashmir district, they said.
A bomb disposal squad was called for disposal of the explosive device, they added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
SC collegium recommends transfer of Jammu and Kashmir HC CJ Justice Pankaj Mithal to Rajasthan HC.
Strategist with expertise on China, counters insurgency operations in Kashmir, Gen Chauhan takes over as new CDS
SC collegium recommends name of Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey for elevation as Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir HC.
Hockey becoming popular among girls in Kashmir
Cycle rally to spread awareness on drug abuse in Jammu