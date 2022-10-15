Left Menu

Disproportionate assets case: Civic official gets 4-yr jail, Rs 1 cr fine

A court here has sentenced an official of the Mangaluru city corporation MCC to four years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1 crore in a disproportionate assets case.Shivalinga Kondaguli, a sanitation inspector with the MCC, was apprehended by the Lokayukta in a bribery case registered on February 15, 2013 under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, Section 131 E and 132.The third additional district sessions court judge B B Jakati delivered the judgment on Friday.

Updated: 15-10-2022 10:02 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 09:54 IST
Disproportionate assets case: Civic official gets 4-yr jail, Rs 1 cr fine
A court here has sentenced an official of the Mangaluru city corporation (MCC) to four years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1 crore in a disproportionate assets case.

Shivalinga Kondaguli, a sanitation inspector with the MCC, was apprehended by the Lokayukta in a bribery case registered on February 15, 2013 under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, Section 13(1) E and 13(2).

The third additional district sessions court judge B B Jakati delivered the judgment on Friday. On non-payment of penalty, the jail term will be extended by another year, she ruled.

Lokayukta sub-inspector Umesh K Shet had conducted the probe against the MCC official and submitted a chargesheet to the court. Ravindra Munnipaadi appeared for the prosecution.

It was found that the accused had assets worth Rs 76 lakh, which was disproportionate to his known sources of income.

