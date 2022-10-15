Left Menu

One held for attempt to attack MLA

No weapon was found in his possession when he was taken into custody. Poonjas car driver had filed a complaint with the Bantwal rural police station that a few miscreants waylaid the official vehicle, brandished swords and tried to attack the MLA, while he was on his way to Belthangady on Thursday.

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 15-10-2022 10:23 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 10:20 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

One person has been arrested in connection with the attempt to attack Belthangady MLA Harish Poonja by following his car, police said on Saturday.

District superintendent of police Rishikesh Bhagwan Sonawane said Riyaz (38), a resident of Falnir in the city was arrested and the Scorpio vehicle allegedly used for the crime has been seized.

The accused has been booked under sections 341, 504, and 506 of the IPC.

The SP said there were no criminal antecedents registered against the accused. No weapon was found in his possession when he was taken into custody. Further investigation is progressing. Poonja's car driver had filed a complaint with the Bantwal rural police station that a few miscreants waylaid the official vehicle, brandished swords, and tried to attack the MLA, while he was on his way to Belthangady on Thursday.

