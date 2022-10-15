Left Menu

5 former PFI activists booked under UAPA

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 15-10-2022 10:39 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 10:39 IST
5 former PFI activists booked under UAPA
A case has been registered against five activists of the now-banned Popular Front of India (PFI) for their alleged involvement in unlawful activities after the raids conducted in their premises on October 13.

The accused are from Jokatte, Kasba Bengre, Ullal, Kinya and Adyar, police sources said.

The activists were charged under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and various sections of the IPC. The accused are being questioned, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

