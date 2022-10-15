Garbage pile up in different areas as MCD sanitation workers' indefinite strike enters 2nd day

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2022 11:59 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 11:37 IST
Representative Image
The garbage piled up in localities and was seen strewn on roads in different parts of Delhi on the second day of the indefinite strike by sanitation workers of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Saturday.

Thousands of sanitation employees had gone on an indefinite strike on Friday demanding regularisation of their job, and payment of pending salaries and bonuses ahead of Diwali.

While garbage was not lifted from localities, the agitating sanitation workers also dumped waste on streets in areas such as outside the Old Delhi Railway Station, Laxmi Nagar, Geeta Colony, Model Town, Timarpur, Daryaganj, Sadar Bazar, Narela, and Rohini.

Representatives of MCD Safai Karmachari Union said sanitation workers did not lift garbage or sweep streets. They said the strike will continue and will be intensified from next week if the demands are not met.

According to MCD Safai Karmachari Union, there are more than 15,000 sanitation workers awaiting regularisation of their job for more than 20 years. The sanitation employees have not got their Diwali bonus for the last three years and their one-month salary is also pending, they claimed.

