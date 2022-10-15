Left Menu

1 killed, 4 injured as three-storeyed building collapses in UP's Aligarh

PTI | Aligarh | Updated: 15-10-2022 12:41 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 12:32 IST
1 killed, 4 injured as three-storeyed building collapses in UP's Aligarh
Visuals from the incident spot. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

One person was killed and four seriously injured when a three-storeyed building collapsed in Upper Kot locality in the old city area here, officials said on Saturday.

District Magistrate Indervir Singh said rescue operations started immediately and the injured are being treated at the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital and Malkhan Singh hospital.

Rescue operations are continuing, he said.

The building served as a godown for a factory. Since the incident occurred at night, only a few persons were present in the building, officials said.

According to locals, the building was in poor shape and last week's rain and waterlogging made the situation worse.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rafiq set to leave England after abuse and intimidation: report

Rafiq set to leave England after abuse and intimidation: report

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian No...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Xi faces painful gear shift as China's investment-led growth sputters

ANALYSIS-Xi faces painful gear shift as China's investment-led growth sputte...

 Global
4
Bombay HC acquits former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba in alleged Maoist links case; allows his appeal against conviction and life sentence.

Bombay HC acquits former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba in alleged M...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022