Man electrocuted during bid to repair transformer

A 55-year-old man was electrocuted in Arunachal Pradesh's Itanagar Capital Complex district when he went to repair a transformer, an official said.

Lineman Ganesh Bahadur Chetry was among the three persons who had approached an 11,000-kv transformer in Naharlagun on Friday afternoon for some repairs Chetry died as he came in contact with the ground that was charged due to a short circuit in an 11,000-kv transformer, an official told PTI.

A case of unnatural death was registered at the Naharlagun police station and a post-mortem has been conducted. The body will be sent to his native place at Biwanath Chariali in Assam for last rites.

