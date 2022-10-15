Left Menu

Man electrocuted during bid to repair transformer

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 15-10-2022 13:13 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 12:56 IST
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
A 55-year-old man was electrocuted in Arunachal Pradesh's Itanagar Capital Complex district when he went to repair a transformer, an official said.

Lineman Ganesh Bahadur Chetry was among the three persons who had approached an 11,000-kv transformer in Naharlagun on Friday afternoon for some repairs Chetry died as he came in contact with the ground that was charged due to a short circuit in an 11,000-kv transformer, an official told PTI.

A case of unnatural death was registered at the Naharlagun police station and a post-mortem has been conducted. The body will be sent to his native place at Biwanath Chariali in Assam for last rites.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

