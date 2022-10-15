Left Menu

Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by militants in JK's Shopian

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 15-10-2022 13:32 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 13:27 IST
A Kashmiri Pandit was shot dead by militants in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said.

Puran Krishan was attacked near his residence in the Chowdhary Gund area of south Kashmir district, they said, adding that doctors declared Krishan brought dead after he was shifted to Shopian hospital.

The area has been cordoned off and a hunt has been launched to nab the assailants, they added.

