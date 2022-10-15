Left Menu

Swachhta 2.0: Army carries out cleanliness drive near Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 15-10-2022 13:57 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 13:57 IST
Swachhta 2.0: Army carries out cleanliness drive near Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple
  • Country:
  • India

Army personnel from the Pangode military base carried out a cleanliness drive near the Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple here on Saturday morning as part of the Swachhta 2.0 campaign launched by the central government recently.

Pangode Military Station Commander Brigadier Lalit Sharma SC SM with more than 200 army personnel and representatives of the temple trust participated in the drive, a defence release said.

The cleaning exercise was carried out at the east, west, south and north gates as well as the ponds adjacent to and at the rear of the temple, the release said.

Army BAUTs -- Boat Assault Universal Type -- were utilised to clean the ponds and a total of 500 Kgs of plastic and other non-degradable waste materials were collected from the area during the cleanliness drive, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rafiq set to leave England after abuse and intimidation: report

Rafiq set to leave England after abuse and intimidation: report

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian No...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Xi faces painful gear shift as China's investment-led growth sputters

ANALYSIS-Xi faces painful gear shift as China's investment-led growth sputte...

 Global
4
Bombay HC acquits former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba in alleged Maoist links case; allows his appeal against conviction and life sentence.

Bombay HC acquits former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba in alleged M...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022