Swachhta 2.0: Army carries out cleanliness drive near Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple

Army personnel from the Pangode military base carried out a cleanliness drive near the Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple here on Saturday morning as part of the Swachhta 2.0 campaign launched by the central government recently.

Pangode Military Station Commander Brigadier Lalit Sharma SC SM with more than 200 army personnel and representatives of the temple trust participated in the drive, a defence release said.

The cleaning exercise was carried out at the east, west, south and north gates as well as the ponds adjacent to and at the rear of the temple, the release said.

Army BAUTs -- Boat Assault Universal Type -- were utilised to clean the ponds and a total of 500 Kgs of plastic and other non-degradable waste materials were collected from the area during the cleanliness drive, it said.

