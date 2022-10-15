Man held for duping more than 30 people on pretext of providing discounted flight tickets

A 42-year-old man was arrested for allegedly duping more than 30 people on the pretext of providing international airline tickets on 25 to 50 per cent discount rate, police said on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Ravinder Kumar, a resident of Jammu, they said.

One Sourabh Grover filed a complaint alleging that he is in business of airline tickets booking. He got the mobile number of Kumar, who used to provide international airline tickets with a hefty discount of 25 to 50 per cent, a senior police officer said.

He contacted Kumar who assured him to provide international air tickets at discounted prices. In order to win his faith, Kumar provided him a ticket at Rs 95,000 whereas the price on the website for the same was Rs 1,25,000, the officer said.

On this, the complainant contacted him for 7 tickets of Port of Spain. The price of the same was shown on the website for Rs 12,25,000. Kumar offered him to provide the tickets at a price of Rs 9,75,000 and asked him to deposit the money in multiple accounts, the officer said.

Grover deposited the money in the accounts given by Kumar. On receipt of the money, he sent two dummy/hold tickets and assured him that he will provide all the confirmed tickets two days before the date of journey on March 5, police said.

However, the accused neither gave any ticket nor returned his money and stopped responding to his calls, they said.

During investigation, it was found that the accused would visit the Janakpuri area, following which a trap was laid and the accused was apprehended, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said.

He disclosed that he has done engineering from Jammu and MBA from Pune. After completing his MBA, he came into the business of ticket booking. Due to loss in business, he started cheating people by giving them hold or dummy tickets and after getting the money, he used to avoid their calls, the DCP said.

Kumar has cheated over 30 people of around Rs 3 crore, he added.

