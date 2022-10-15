Left Menu

4 govt employees, bank manager dismissed for alleged anti-national activities: J-K administration

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 15-10-2022 14:18 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 14:15 IST
4 govt employees, bank manager dismissed for alleged anti-national activities: J-K administration
  • Country:
  • India

Four government employees, including a police personnel, and a bank manager have been dismissed from service by the Jammu and Kashmir administration for their alleged involvement in anti-national activities, a spokesperson said on Saturday.

He said the dismissal of the five employees was ordered under Article 311 of the Constitution of India.

Article 311 provides for the dismissal of a person employed in civil capacities under a Union or a state.

''The activities of these employees had come to the adverse notice of law enforcement and intelligence agencies, as they have been found involved in activities prejudicial to the interests of the security of the state,'' the spokesperson said.

Those who have been dismissed from service are Manager of Baramulla Central Cooperative Bank Ltd Afaq Ahmad Wani, Constable in the Auxiliary wing of the Jammu and Kashmir Police Tanveer Saleem Dar, village-level worker Syed Iftikhar Andrabi, orderly-cum-chowkidar in Jal Shakti Department at Baramulla, Irshad Ahmad Khan and Assistant lineman in Public Health Engineering Sub-division, Handwara, Abdul Momin Peer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rafiq set to leave England after abuse and intimidation: report

Rafiq set to leave England after abuse and intimidation: report

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian No...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Xi faces painful gear shift as China's investment-led growth sputters

ANALYSIS-Xi faces painful gear shift as China's investment-led growth sputte...

 Global
4
Bombay HC acquits former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba in alleged Maoist links case; allows his appeal against conviction and life sentence.

Bombay HC acquits former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba in alleged M...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022