PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 15-10-2022 14:43 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 14:39 IST
3.4 kg gold seized at airport in Kerala
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A total of 3.4 kg of gold, worth Rs 1.7 crore, has been seized from two passengers who arrived at the Calicut International Airport here on, according to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials here on Saturday.

The yellow metal was found in paste form, the officials said. The passengers had arrived from Doha on Friday, they said.

The gold was concealed in the body of the passengers, both natives of Kasargod, and they were arrested, officials said.

''The DRI had received a tip-off that these passengers were carriers and would attempt to smuggle gold through the airport.The officers, acting on the information, mounted surveillance at the airport and nabbed both the carriers,'' a DRI statement said.

On October 11, a similar gold-smuggling attempt was made and 3.6 kg of gold worth Rs 1.8 crore seized, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

