UP man sentenced to life imprisonment in 7-yr-old dowry case

A local court here has sentenced a man to life imprisonment in a seven-year-old dowry murder case, an official said on Saturday.District Government Counsel criminal Munnu Lal Mishra on said Sahjad Ali, a resident of Rattapur village under Ranipur police station had married Tajina, a resident of Vishunpur village under Bhinga police station area in Shravasti district, in 2011.Tajinas mother Rabia was a widow, and despite being poor she gave a dowry beyond her capacity in 2011.

PTI | Bahraich | Updated: 15-10-2022 14:57 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 14:52 IST
A local court here has sentenced a man to life imprisonment in a seven-year-old dowry murder case, an official said on Saturday.

District Government Counsel (criminal) Munnu Lal Mishra on said Sahjad Ali, a resident of Rattapur village under Ranipur police station had married Tajina, a resident of Vishunpur village under Bhinga police station area in Shravasti district, in 2011.

Tajina's mother Rabia was a widow, and despite being poor she gave a dowry beyond her capacity in 2011. Reportedly, Rabia's husband often used to beat her up.

The DGC said in November 2015, Rabia got information that her daughter Tajina (24) has been beaten to death. Sahjad told his mother-in-law that his wife died due to a snakebite. However, the post-mortem report said that she died due to head injuries.

Subsequently, police arrested Sahjad and a case under various sections (of IPC) was registered against him. During the investigation, he was found guilty.

Mishra said on Friday, District and Session Judge Bahraich Utkarsh Chaturvedi sentenced Sahjad to life imprisonment, and also imposed a fine of Rs 56,000 on him. In case of non-payment of the fine, he will have to undergo additional punishment of two years and two months. Half the fine amount will be given to the mother of the deceased.

