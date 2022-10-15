Left Menu

EAM Jaishankar pays homage to Gandhi at Cairo park

PTI | Cairo | Updated: 15-10-2022 14:59 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 14:55 IST
External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
Mahatma Gandhi's message may keep inspiring the world to strive for justice and equality for all, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday, as he paid homage to the Father of the Nation at a famous park here in the Egyptian capital.

Jaishankar is in Egypt on a two-day visit at the invitation of his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Hassan Shoukry.

''Began the day by paying homage to Bapu at Cairo's well-known Al Horreya Park, so closely associated with the cause of Freedom. May his message keep inspiring the world to strive for justice and equality for all,'' Jaishankar tweeted.

Gandhi's bust was unveiled at Al Horreya Park in 2019 to mark his 150th birth anniversary.

Al Horreya Park has statues of important figures from Egypt's history who made significant and positive changes in the country and aided the freedom of their people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

