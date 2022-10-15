Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by militants in JK's Shopian

A Kashmiri Pandit was shot dead by militants in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said.

Puran Krishan Bhat was attacked near his residence in the Chowdhary Gund area of south Kashmir district, they said, adding that doctors declared Krishan brought dead after he was shifted to Shopian hospital.

The area has been cordoned off and a hunt has been launched to nab the assailants, they added.

''#Terrorists fired upon a #civilian (minority) Shri Puran Krishan Bhat while he was on way to orchard in Chowdari Gund #Shopian. He was immediately shifted to hospital for treatment where he #succumbed. Area cordoned off. Search in progress,'' Kashmir Zone Police wrote on Twitter.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and political parties condemned the killing.

''Attack on Puran Krishan Bhat by terrorists in Shopian is a dastardly act of cowardice. My heartfelt condolences to bereaved family. I assure the people that the perpetrators and those aiding and abetting terrorists will be severely punished,'' Sinha wrote on Twitter.

Political parties also condemned the attack.

''Unequivocally condemn the brazen, cowardly attack on Pooran Krishan Bhat in Shopian, in which he lost his life. Heartfelt commiserations to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in eternal peace,'' National Conference (NC) tweeted. CPI(M) leader MY Tarigami said the government must ensure fool-proof security for the minorities in the valley.

''Pained beyond words by the despicable attack which snuffed out life of Puran Krishan Bhat. There does not seem any let up in the killing of innocent people. The government must ensure foolproof security to the minorities,'' he said in a tweet.

BJP General Secretary (Org) Ashok Koul also condemned the killing.

In a statement, Koul said it was one more cowardly attack on Kashmiri Pandits and ''these anti-national elements will never be successful in their wrong doings''.

Koul termed killing as barbaric and offered his condolences to the family.

''These things will not be tolerated anymore as these attacks are aimed to disturb the peace in the region,'' Koul said.

Apni Party president Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari also condemned the ''inhumane attack'' on the community.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)