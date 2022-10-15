U'Khand: Loot at realtor's house in broad daylight

In a broad daylight heist, six armed robbers on Saturday looted cash and jewellery worth lakhs of rupees from a real estate businessman's residence at Doiwala near here after holding his wife and two domestic helps hostage at gunpoint. The businessman named Sheeshpal Aggarwal, cousin of Uttarakhand Cabinet minister Premchand Aggarwal, was not at his Gharat Road residence when the crime was committed, police said. A group of six armed dacoits entered the realtor's residence, held his wife Mamata and two domestic helps hostage at gunpoint and looted cash and jewellery allegedly worth lakhs of rupees, an official said.

The dacoits spent around one and a half hours at Aggarwal's home rummaging through the almirahs, and safes before running away with the loot, he said. Dehradun's SP (rural) Kamlesh Upadhyay has rushed to the spot.

Though the exact amount of loot is being calculated it must run into lakhs of rupees, the official said.

Sheeshpal Aggarwal runs a real estate business at Doiwala Chowk area and had left for his office when the dacoits came.

