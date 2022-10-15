Palamu jail superintendent gets death threat from jailed gangster's henchmen

The superintendent of the central jail in Jharkhand's Palamu district received a death threat allegedly from the henchmen of a jailed gangster, police said on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police Chandan Sinha said jail superintendent Jitendra Kumar informed him about the development in a written complaint.

Kumar said he was given death threats by jailed gangster Aman Sao's henchmen through phone calls. They demanded to bring Sao out from the special cell, where he has been kept.

Sao is imprisoned in more than a dozen criminal cases. Earlier, he was in the Giridih jail and then shifted to Simdega jail on July 22. He has been kept in the Palamu Central Jail since September 17.

''We're investigating the matter,'' the SP said.

