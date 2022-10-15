Left Menu

Hospitality firm asked to pay Rs 35k to couple for deficient services

PTI | Thane | Updated: 15-10-2022 16:48 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 16:48 IST
Hospitality firm asked to pay Rs 35k to couple for deficient services
  • Country:
  • India

A hospitality firm has been directed to pay Rs 35,000 by the Thane District Consumer Complaints Redressal Commission (TDCCRC) to a customer for deficiency in services.

In their order of October 7, details of which were made available on Saturday, TDCCRC president VC Premchandani and member Poonam V Maharshi said Rs 25,000 was for mental agony and harassment and Rs 10,000 was cost to complainant.

The complainant couple had approached the TDCCRC after paying Rs 1.85 lakh for membership in the firm's holiday schemes but found several amenities promised to them missing in the agreement they signed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rafiq set to leave England after abuse and intimidation: report

Rafiq set to leave England after abuse and intimidation: report

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian No...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Xi faces painful gear shift as China's investment-led growth sputters

ANALYSIS-Xi faces painful gear shift as China's investment-led growth sputte...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 1,456 new COVID cases for Oct 13 vs 1,624 a day earlier; Japan's Fujifilm stops work on Avigan as COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 1,456 new COVID cases for Oct 13 vs 1,624...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022