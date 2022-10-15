Hospitality firm asked to pay Rs 35k to couple for deficient services

A hospitality firm has been directed to pay Rs 35,000 by the Thane District Consumer Complaints Redressal Commission (TDCCRC) to a customer for deficiency in services.

In their order of October 7, details of which were made available on Saturday, TDCCRC president VC Premchandani and member Poonam V Maharshi said Rs 25,000 was for mental agony and harassment and Rs 10,000 was cost to complainant.

The complainant couple had approached the TDCCRC after paying Rs 1.85 lakh for membership in the firm's holiday schemes but found several amenities promised to them missing in the agreement they signed.

