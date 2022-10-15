Left Menu

ED summons Anubrata Mondal's daughter to Delhi

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 15-10-2022 17:25 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 17:18 IST
ED summons Anubrata Mondal's daughter to Delhi
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned the daughter of arrested Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal in the cattle scam to appear before it in New Delhi to interrogate her about the source of the huge wealth she has amassed in the last few years, an ED official said on Saturday.

Sukanya Mondal, who is a primary school teacher in Birbhum district, has been summoned to appear at the ED New Delhi office on October 27, he said.

The summons ''is basically to get answers from her regarding the huge wealth she amassed in a very short time. We are interested in her source of income,'' the ED official told PTI over the phone.

Calls to Sukanya Mondal went unanswered.

She had avoided meeting a team of CBI officers who had gone to her Bolpur residence in August in connection with their investigation into the cattle smuggling scam.

The central agency suspected that several bank accounts belonging to Sukanya were used for financial transactions in the cattle scam.

The CBI had arrested Anubrata Mondal, considered to be a highly influential leader of the TMC, in August in connection with their probe into the scam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rafiq set to leave England after abuse and intimidation: report

Rafiq set to leave England after abuse and intimidation: report

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian No...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Xi faces painful gear shift as China's investment-led growth sputters

ANALYSIS-Xi faces painful gear shift as China's investment-led growth sputte...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 1,456 new COVID cases for Oct 13 vs 1,624 a day earlier; Japan's Fujifilm stops work on Avigan as COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 1,456 new COVID cases for Oct 13 vs 1,624...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022