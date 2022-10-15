Left Menu

Angry Kashmiri Pandits block Jammu road to protest latest target killing by terrorists in valley

We will not return till the situation becomes normal in true sense, he said.Pandit said they have tried to reach the government through memorandums and protests for their relocation from the valley following the series of targeted killings over the past one year.This government is deaf, dumb and blind, the agitated Pandit said, asking what was their fault for which they are being brutally killed by terrorists.Rashtriya Bajrang Dal activist also joined the protesters and set ablaze an effigy of Pakistan to condemn the frequent target killings by terrorists in the valley.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 15-10-2022 17:33 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 17:31 IST
Angry Kashmiri Pandits block Jammu road to protest latest target killing by terrorists in valley
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Hundreds of protesting displaced Kashmiri Pandit employees, who are seeking their relocation from the valley, on Saturday blocked Jammu-Akhnoor road to protest the latest targeted killing of their community member by terrorists in the valley.

Puran Krishan Bhat was fired upon by terrorists near his residence in the Chowdhary Gund area of south Kashmir's Shopian district this afternoon, resulting in his death.

The Pandits, employed under Prime Minister's employment package, are on protest at relief commissioners office in Jammu over the past five months following the killing of their colleague Rahul Bhat in Kashmir last May.

As the news of the latest killing of Kashmiri Pandit broke out, they came out of the protest site and marched towards the main road and blocked the highway, amid high pitch sloganeering to denounce the target killings by terrorists and the alleged failure of the government to deal with the situation.

"Our worst fears have once again come true with the latest killing. We have already fled the valley otherwise we feel many of us have been done to death," one of the protesters, Nikhil Kaul said.

He said they have been saying that the situation in the valley is not safe for them but "this government remained unmoved and paid no heed to their pleas for relocation." Yogesh Pandit, another protester, said the administration is trying to pressure them to rejoin their duties by issuing "death warrants" in the form of making biometric attendance mandatory and stopping their salaries.

"The killing of Bhat exposed the government claims about the improved security situation in the valley. We will not return till the situation becomes normal in true sense," he said.

Pandit said they have tried to reach the government through memorandums and protests for their relocation from the valley following the series of targeted killings over the past one year.

"This government is deaf, dumb and blind," the agitated Pandit said, asking what was their fault for which they are being brutally killed by terrorists.

Rashtriya Bajrang Dal activist also joined the protesters and set ablaze an effigy of Pakistan to condemn the frequent target killings by terrorists in the valley.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rafiq set to leave England after abuse and intimidation: report

Rafiq set to leave England after abuse and intimidation: report

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian No...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Xi faces painful gear shift as China's investment-led growth sputters

ANALYSIS-Xi faces painful gear shift as China's investment-led growth sputte...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 1,456 new COVID cases for Oct 13 vs 1,624 a day earlier; Japan's Fujifilm stops work on Avigan as COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 1,456 new COVID cases for Oct 13 vs 1,624...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022