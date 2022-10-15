Left Menu

MP: 4 booked for attempting to extort Rs 5 lakh from man, threatening to circulate obscene photos of his daughter

PTI | Indore | Updated: 15-10-2022 18:02 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 18:01 IST
A case has been registered against four persons who allegedly attempted to extort Rs 5 lakh from a man in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district by threatening to circulate obscene photographs of his daughter, police said on Saturday.

The main accused and his accomplices, all residents of Piploda village, allegedly showed the complainant obscene photos and videos of his daughter on Friday evening, Kanadiya police station in-charge Jagdish Prasad Jamra said.

The accused allegedly threatened to make the photos and videos viral and demanded Rs 5 lakh from the complainant, he said.

Shaken by the threat, the man approached Kanadiya police station and lodged a complaint, he said.

The main accused and his accomplices fled the village after they found out about the police complaint and a manhunt has been launched for them, the official said, adding that a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act has been registered.

