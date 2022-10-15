Left Menu

AIMIM UP chief booked for 'disturbing communal harmony'

PTI | Sambhal | Updated: 15-10-2022 18:09 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 18:06 IST
A case has been registered against the Uttar Pradesh All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president here for ''disturbing communal harmony'', police said on Saturday.

Accused Saukat Ali, a resident of Azamgarh, had allegedly made the remarks during a speech at a private programme in Sambhal Kotwali limits on Friday. A complaint was filed against him by one Archit Aggarwal, Superintendent of Police Chakresh Mishra told PTI.

In the video, Ali is purportedly heard saying that whenever the BJP is weakened, its leaders bring up controversies related to Muslims.

''Sometimes, they say you (Muslims) have many children and marry twice or thrice... Yes, when we marry twice, we give equal respect to both the wives, but you (Hindus) marry one woman and keep three mistresses that no one knows about,'' he is heard saying.

Ali has been booked under Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, language, etc) and 295A (deliberate and malicious act intended to outrage religious feelings) of the Indian Penal Code, Mishra said.

Strict action will be taken against whoever makes any statement that disturbs religious harmony, the officer warned.

