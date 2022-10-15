Two cops attacked by mob in Punjab's Kapurthala

Two police personnel were allegedly attacked by a mob in a village in this Punjab district on Saturday.

A feud took place between Constable Parminder Singh and a man from Talwandi Mehma village located on the Kapurthala-Kala Singia road after the car driven by the former overtook the villager's vehicle, police said.

The man then allegedly waylaid the constable's car and thrashed him, they said, adding that a mob of around 20 people then joined him and attacked the constable with swords and sticks.

Another constable Navdeep Singh, who was passing by, stopped his car to help his colleague, but he was also attacked by the mob, police said.

A passerby was also injured in the incident.

Senior Superintendent of Police Navneet Singh Bains said police are in the process of identifying the attackers and a case will be registered.

Constable Parminder Singh, who was seriously injured in the incident, was admitted to a private hospital in Jalandhar.

