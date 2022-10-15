Day after arrest in separate case, chargesheet against UP minister's nephew for manhandling homeguard

In fresh trouble for Uttar Pradesh minister Arun Kumar Saxena's nephew Amit Saxena, police have filed a chargesheet against him in an old case where he is accused of threatening and manhandling a homeguard on duty.

This comes close on the heels of his arrest for allegedly trying to ram his car into a group of restaurant workers for refusing to serve him after its closing hour.

The chargesheet against Amit Saxena was filed on Friday in connection with the incident that took place in Izzat Nagar police station limits in the early hours of June 6.

''Amit Saxena and another person were accused of beating and issuing threats to a homeguard who was deployed on traffic duty,'' circle officer Tejveer Singh said.

''The allegations against him were found to be true in the police investigation and we have filed a chargesheet in the court,'' Singh added.

According to police, Amit Saxena is the nephew of Arun Kumar Saxena, Minister of State, Forest and Environment, Zoological Garden and Climate Change.

On Friday, he was arrested for allegedly abusing the staff members of a restaurant for failing to serve him food earlier this week.

Later that night, he had allegedly returned with his men and tried to ram his car into the staff members who were eating outside the restaurant. The incident was captured on CCTV cameras.

According to a complaint filed by the restaurant owner Naresh Kashyap's son Sushant Kashyap, Saxena had also demanded Rs one lakh as 'rangdari' (extortion).

When asked to comment, minister Saxena had on Friday said the police must act according to the law and there should be no laxity.

