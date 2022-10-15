Left Menu

Nitish's boat hits pillar of bridge on Ganga during Chhath ghat inspection

PTI | Patna | Updated: 15-10-2022 19:48 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 19:48 IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had a close shave on Saturday as his motorboat collided with the pillar of a bridge on Ganga when he was inspecting a Chhath ghat in Patna, an official said.

The boat developed a snag and hit the pillar of JP Setu near Digha, Patna's district magistrate (DM) Chandrasekhar Singh told PTI.

''The chief minister and other dignitaries were safely shifted to another boat, and they carried on with the inspection,'' he said.

The boat did not suffer any significant damage and all people on board were safe, he added.

