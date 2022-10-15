Nitish's boat hits pillar of bridge on Ganga during Chhath ghat inspection
PTI | Patna | Updated: 15-10-2022 19:48 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 19:48 IST
- Country:
- India
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had a close shave on Saturday as his motorboat collided with the pillar of a bridge on Ganga when he was inspecting a Chhath ghat in Patna, an official said.
The boat developed a snag and hit the pillar of JP Setu near Digha, Patna's district magistrate (DM) Chandrasekhar Singh told PTI.
''The chief minister and other dignitaries were safely shifted to another boat, and they carried on with the inspection,'' he said.
The boat did not suffer any significant damage and all people on board were safe, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ganga
- Nitish Kumar
- Digha
- Patna
- JP Setu
- Chandrasekhar Singh
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Annual cleanliness survey: Haridwar cleanest Ganga town in category of more than 1 lakh population, followed by Varanasi and Rishikesh.
National Mission for Clean Ganga approves 14 projects worth Rs 1,145 cr
Executive Committee of Mission Clean Ganga approves 14 projects worth Rs 1145 cr
Everyone has right to come to Bihar: Nitish Kumar on Amit Shah's visit to state on Lok Nayak birth anniversary
Nitish Kumar dials Akhilesh Yadav, enquires about Mulayam Singh's health