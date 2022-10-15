Left Menu

BJP MLA's relative shoots man dead during 'robbery' bid, says acted in self-defence

A resident of MSD Colony at Jawli village, he shot dead the man on the roof of his house with his registered firearm in the early hours on Friday, police said. The property dealer told police that he heard footsteps following which he immediately reached the roof of his house and found half a dozen men.Mavi said he fired from his registered weapon in self-defence.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 15-10-2022 20:12 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 20:12 IST
A man was shot dead here by a property dealer, who is a close relative of a local BJP MLA, police said on Saturday.

Property dealer Yogendra Mavi has claimed that the man along with half a dozen people had climbed the roof of his house in a robbery bid and he acted in self-defence.

According to police, Mavi is a close relative of Loni BJP MLA Nand Kishore Gurjar. A resident of MSD Colony at Jawli village, he shot dead the man on the roof of his house with his registered firearm in the early hours on Friday, police said. The property dealer told police that he heard footsteps following which he immediately reached the roof of his house and found half a dozen men.

Mavi said he fired from his registered weapon in self-defence. SP (City) Nipun Agarwal said SSP Muniraj G along with forensic experts visited the spot. The dead man is yet to be identified. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. “We are probing the case from various angles. No weapon or used cartridge was recovered from the suspect and it is still not clear how the deceased reached the terrace of the house. We will reconstruct the crime scene to verify the veracity of the complaint given by Mavi,” said the SP.

Based on the complaint, police have lodged an FIR of dacoity and house trespass.

