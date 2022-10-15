Left Menu

Five drug peddlers booked under PSA

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 15-10-2022 20:14 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 20:14 IST
Five drug peddlers were booked under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district, police said on Saturday.

According to a police spokesperson, the five notorious drug peddlers were booked under the PSA after obtaining the formal detention orders from the competent authority.

The police spokesperson identified them as Nisar Ahmad Rather, a resident of Kaisermullah Chadoora, Mohammad Ashraf Kumar, a resident of Yarikha Khansahib, Mohammad Altaf Latoo, a resident of Dafpora Nasrullahpora, Ghulam Qadir Malik, a resident of Shunglipora Khag, and Aadil Ahmad Pandith, a resident of Mazhama Magam.

The accused were involved in 12 cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in various police stations of the central Kashmir district, the spokesperson said.

The cases were duly processed and after obtaining sanctions from the competent authority, the arrested drug peddlers were booked under the PSA and lodged in the Kot-Balwal Jail in Jammu.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

