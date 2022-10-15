Left Menu

Akhara Parishad chief asks seers not to attend coronation of Avimukteshwaranand as Shankaracharya

PTI | Haridwar | Updated: 15-10-2022 20:20 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 20:20 IST
Akhara Parishad chief asks seers not to attend coronation of Avimukteshwaranand as Shankaracharya
  • Country:
  • India

After the Supreme Court stopped the coronation of Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati as the Shankaracharya of the Jyotish Peeth in Uttarakhand, Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad chairman Mahant Ravindra Puri appealed to seers on Saturday not to take part in it, saying such an act would amount to contempt of court.

The coronation (pattabhishek) of Swami Avimukteshwaranand as the successor of the late Swami Swaroopanand is scheduled to be held in Joshimath on October 17.

Puri, who is also the secretary of Niranjani Akhara, has opposed Swami Avimukteshwaranand's appointment as the Shankaracharya, saying proper procedure was not followed in his appointment.

Appointing him as the successor of the late Shankaracharya even before the latter was laid to rest without taking the consent of the Sanyasi Akharas was wrong, he said.

He said participating in the Pattabhishek ceremony will be contempt of court.

However, Swami Avimukteshwaranand's disciple, Swami Mukundanand, told PTI that the Pattabhishek has already taken place and the programme scheduled to be held in Joshimath on October 17 is meant only to felicitate the seer. The Supreme Court has stopped the coronation of Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati as the new Shankaracharya of the Jyotish Peeth in Uttarakhand.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and B V Nagarathna passed the order after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the bench that the Shankaracharya of Govardhan Math in Puri has filed an affidavit that the appointment of Avimukteshwaranand as the new Shankaracharya of the Jyotish Peeth has not been endorsed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rafiq set to leave England after abuse and intimidation: report

Rafiq set to leave England after abuse and intimidation: report

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian No...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Xi faces painful gear shift as China's investment-led growth sputters

ANALYSIS-Xi faces painful gear shift as China's investment-led growth sputte...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 1,456 new COVID cases for Oct 13 vs 1,624 a day earlier; Japan's Fujifilm stops work on Avigan as COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 1,456 new COVID cases for Oct 13 vs 1,624...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022