Major fire erupts at auto parts manufacturing unit in Gurugram

A major fire broke out at an auto parts manufacturing unit in Binola village of Gurugram in the early hours of Saturday, officials said.

According to fire officials, the fire broke out around 4.30 am at Zavenir Daubert India Company -- a manufacturing unit of auto parts of Maruti and other companies under the industrial area of Bilaspur.

More than a dozen fire engines were pressed into service and it took around five hours for the fire brigade team to control the blaze. No one was injured in the fire, but goods worth lakhs of rupees were destroyed, a fire official said.

Cooling operation was underway till late Saturday evening. Local police and fire brigade officials have started investigating the incident but what caused the fire was not immediately ascertained. Initial investigation suggests that a short circuit might have triggered the fire.

The company does not operate during night and when the fire broke out, only its security guards were present at the gate.

The warehouse of the company was filled with large quantities of chemical drums and commercial gas cylinders which caught fire and spread rapidly. After this, the cylinders kept in the warehouse also started bursting. Smoke billowing into the air could be seen from kilometers away.

Fire engines from IMT Manesar, DLF, Sector 37, Sector 29, Bhim Nagar fire stations reached the spot. The fire brigade team brought the massive fire under control in about five hours.

''There was no loss of life in this fire while the goods kept in the company were completely burnt to ashes. What caused the fire is being investigated. Preliminary investigation suggests that the fire broke out due to a short circuit,'' said Narendra Yadav, Fire Officer, Gurugram.

