Left Menu

Man beaten up over gram panchayat dispute in Boisar

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 15-10-2022 20:48 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 20:48 IST
Man beaten up over gram panchayat dispute in Boisar
  • Country:
  • India

A mob attacked an advocate on Saturday after accusing him of not helping a gram panchayat poll candidate in Boisar in Palghar, a police official said.

The fight took place in Botegaon in the early hours of the day and the victim also claimed the mob, which was led by an advocate, had stolen Rs 1.05 lakh from him, police PRI Sachin Navadkar said.

The victim has said he helped the accused in the previous gram panchayat polls but had not done so this time, which angered the latter, the official informed.

''As per the complaint, a mob of 30 persons attacked the victim when he was in his car, thrashed him and took away Rs 1.05 lakh. A case has been filed and probe is underway,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rafiq set to leave England after abuse and intimidation: report

Rafiq set to leave England after abuse and intimidation: report

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian No...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Xi faces painful gear shift as China's investment-led growth sputters

ANALYSIS-Xi faces painful gear shift as China's investment-led growth sputte...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 1,456 new COVID cases for Oct 13 vs 1,624 a day earlier; Japan's Fujifilm stops work on Avigan as COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 1,456 new COVID cases for Oct 13 vs 1,624...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022