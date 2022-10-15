Man beaten up over gram panchayat dispute in Boisar

A mob attacked an advocate on Saturday after accusing him of not helping a gram panchayat poll candidate in Boisar in Palghar, a police official said.

The fight took place in Botegaon in the early hours of the day and the victim also claimed the mob, which was led by an advocate, had stolen Rs 1.05 lakh from him, police PRI Sachin Navadkar said.

The victim has said he helped the accused in the previous gram panchayat polls but had not done so this time, which angered the latter, the official informed.

''As per the complaint, a mob of 30 persons attacked the victim when he was in his car, thrashed him and took away Rs 1.05 lakh. A case has been filed and probe is underway,'' he said.

