Left Menu

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

* A fuel depot in Russia's Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine, caught fire after shelling on Saturday, its governor said, without specifying the origin of the shelling. * The United States will send munitions and military vehicles to Ukraine as part of a new $725 million assistance package aimed at bolstering the country's defence against the Russian invasion, the Defense Department said on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 15-10-2022 21:02 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 21:02 IST
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Russia should finish calling up reservists in two weeks, President Vladimir Putin said, promising an end to a divisive mobilisation that has seen hundreds of thousands of men summoned to fight in Ukraine and huge numbers flee the country. FIGHTING

* The defence ministry in Belarus said on Saturday that the first convoys of Russian servicemen, part of a "regional grouping" of troops, had arrived in Belarus. President Alexander Lukashenko said this week that his troops would deploy with Russian forces near the Ukrainian border. * A fuel depot in Russia's Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine, caught fire after shelling on Saturday, its governor said, without specifying the origin of the shelling.

* The United States will send munitions and military vehicles to Ukraine as part of a new $725 million assistance package aimed at bolstering the country's defence against the Russian invasion, the Defense Department said on Friday. * Russia does not need to unleash massive new strikes on Ukraine at the moment, Putin said on Friday after days of raining missiles on cities including Kyiv, amid speculation that Moscow's supplies of precision weapons may be depleted.

* Ukrainian engineers have restored "much needed" back-up power to the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant after shelling robbed it of access to external electricity twice in the past week, said Rafael Grossi, head of the United Nations nuclear watchdog said on Friday. * Ukrainian investigators have finished exhuming soldiers in one of two mass graves discovered after Russian troops retreated from the town of Lyman in the Donetsk, police said.

* Reuters could not verify battlefield reports. ECONOMY, DIPLOMACY

* Putin authorised the central bank to permit the export of foreign currency cash worth more than $10,000 in some cases, a decree from him published on Saturday showed. * Norway police arrested a Russian man at the airport in the arctic town of Tromsoe and charged him with flying a drone, they said on Saturday, marking the second such arrest in one week.

* Saudi Arabia will provide $400 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman told President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday the kingdom would continue to back mediation and de-escalation, Saudi state news agency SPA said. * International Monetary Fund member countries issued a near-unanimous call for Russia to end its war in Ukraine on Friday, after Moscow again blocked consensus, officials said.

* Some of oilfield service firm Schlumberger's more than 9,000 Russian employees have begun receiving military draft notices through work, and the company is not authorising remote employment to escape mobilisation, according to people familiar with the matter and internal documents. * Sweden has rejected plans to set up a formal joint investigation team with Denmark and Germany to look into last month's ruptures of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, said a Swedish prosecutor investigating the leaks. (Compiled by Grant McCool, William Mallard, David Clarke, Philippa Fletcher)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rafiq set to leave England after abuse and intimidation: report

Rafiq set to leave England after abuse and intimidation: report

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian No...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Xi faces painful gear shift as China's investment-led growth sputters

ANALYSIS-Xi faces painful gear shift as China's investment-led growth sputte...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 1,456 new COVID cases for Oct 13 vs 1,624 a day earlier; Japan's Fujifilm stops work on Avigan as COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 1,456 new COVID cases for Oct 13 vs 1,624...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022