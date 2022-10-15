Soccer-Manchester United's Greenwood charged with rape
British prosecutors said on Saturday that Manchester United soccer player Mason Greenwood had been charged with rape, controlling behaviour and assault.
Greenwood is due to appear at Greater Manchester magistrates’ court on Monday.
