Mizoram Police & Excise Dept rescue 140 exotic animals & birds

The Mizoram Police and Excise and Narcotics department rescued 140 exotic animals and birds in Champhai district near the Indo-Myanmar border on Saturday, a senior police officer said.

Mizoram Inspector General of Police (Headquarters) John Neihlaia said three persons have been arrested for transporting the consignment. Acting on specific inputs a team of police and excise and narcotics department rescued 30 tortoises, 2 monkeys, 2 marmosets monkeys, 22 pythons, 18 Sumatran water monitors, 55 crocodiles (hatchlings), 4 flame powerbirds, 4 servel cats, 2 marmosets and 1 albino wallaby, the IGP said. The exotic animals and birds were suspected to be smuggled to Myanmar, he said.

The IGP said that three vehicles used for trafficking the consignment were also seized.

The consignment along with the three accused and vehicles were handed over to the Customs department, the IGP added.

