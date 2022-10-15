Left Menu

Mizoram Police & Excise Dept rescue 140 exotic animals & birds

The Mizoram Police and Excise and Narcotics department rescued 140 exotic animals and birds in Champhai district near the Indo-Myanmar border on Saturday, a senior police officer said.Mizoram Inspector General of Police Headquarters John Neihlaia said three persons have been arrested for transporting the consignment.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 15-10-2022 21:29 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 21:29 IST
Mizoram Police & Excise Dept rescue 140 exotic animals & birds
  • Country:
  • India

The Mizoram Police and Excise and Narcotics department rescued 140 exotic animals and birds in Champhai district near the Indo-Myanmar border on Saturday, a senior police officer said.

Mizoram Inspector General of Police (Headquarters) John Neihlaia said three persons have been arrested for transporting the consignment. Acting on specific inputs a team of police and excise and narcotics department rescued 30 tortoises, 2 monkeys, 2 marmosets monkeys, 22 pythons, 18 Sumatran water monitors, 55 crocodiles (hatchlings), 4 flame powerbirds, 4 servel cats, 2 marmosets and 1 albino wallaby, the IGP said. The exotic animals and birds were suspected to be smuggled to Myanmar, he said.

The IGP said that three vehicles used for trafficking the consignment were also seized.

The consignment along with the three accused and vehicles were handed over to the Customs department, the IGP added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rafiq set to leave England after abuse and intimidation: report

Rafiq set to leave England after abuse and intimidation: report

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian No...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Xi faces painful gear shift as China's investment-led growth sputters

ANALYSIS-Xi faces painful gear shift as China's investment-led growth sputte...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 1,456 new COVID cases for Oct 13 vs 1,624 a day earlier; Japan's Fujifilm stops work on Avigan as COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 1,456 new COVID cases for Oct 13 vs 1,624...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022