Left Menu

Rajasthan: Man sentenced to death for raping, killing 10-year-old girl

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 15-10-2022 21:31 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 21:31 IST
Rajasthan: Man sentenced to death for raping, killing 10-year-old girl
  • Country:
  • India

A court in Rajasthan's Pali district on Saturday awarded death sentence to a man for raping and murdering a 10-year-old girl in January, the victim's counsel said.

POCSO court Judge Surendra Kumar also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on Narpat Singh.

The incident took place in January following which the 22-year-old was arrested, the girl's counsel, Kamlesh Deora, said.

The court dealing with Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act cases sentenced Singh to death today after finding him guilty, he said.

Singh had strangulated her and then beat her to death with a stick. Her body was found in a well, Deora said.

The charge sheet against him was filed before the court in February after which he was sent to jail, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rafiq set to leave England after abuse and intimidation: report

Rafiq set to leave England after abuse and intimidation: report

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian No...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Xi faces painful gear shift as China's investment-led growth sputters

ANALYSIS-Xi faces painful gear shift as China's investment-led growth sputte...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 1,456 new COVID cases for Oct 13 vs 1,624 a day earlier; Japan's Fujifilm stops work on Avigan as COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 1,456 new COVID cases for Oct 13 vs 1,624...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022